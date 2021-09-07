Tyler Goudeau has been coming to Chaffee County for years and even worked as a guide here for seven summers.
When he heard the calling to become a minister, he knew this was a place where he wanted to settle with his family, and he has now taken over for Parker Bullard as the senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
“My wife and I both grew up in Colorado Springs before moving to Denver,” Goudeau said. “We visited Chaffee a lot, and it’s felt like a second home. I grew up camping in the area and learned to ski at Monarch.”
Goudeau, who has been in the ministry for eight years, has a master’s degree in Christian ministry from Lubbock Christian University and was previously director of next generation, or youth pastor, at the Littleton Church of Christ.
“We want to be a church that is present in the community,” Goudeau said. “We are here to serve the community, both eternally and right now in the present. That’s what we want to do.”
Goudeau said they are currently working on outreach programs and are planning to host a movie night in early December.
He is also getting to know the other pastors in the area, meeting with them whenever possible.
Goudeau said he and his wife, who have a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, love spending time outdoors when they aren’t working in the church, camping, mountain biking and hanging out by the river. Goudeau said he has climbed 43 fourteener mountains so far and plans to get more now that he’s closer.
“We are just looking forward to getting to know everyone and serving the community for Jesus,” Goudeau said.
