A flea market fundraiser for Jane’s Place, the affordable and transitional housing project named for Jane Whitmer, will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Jane’s Place project site at Third Street and Colo. 291.
Flea market donations are welcome, and all proceeds will go toward the project.
Items to be donated may be dropped off Thursday morning between 6 and 8 a.m.
Unsold items will be given away.
For more information, contact Ron Ferris at 719-221-7973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.