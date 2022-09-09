Chaffee County – including the communities of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs – recently was named “Emerging Startup Community of the Year” by the Rockies Venture Group, a business investment organization serving companies and communities in the Mountain West region.
Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., which recently created a new business accelerator in the area called Central Mountain Ascent, received the award on behalf of the growing community of entrepreneurs, advisors, and funders that support business growth in the area, a press release stated.
“This award is an important recognition that something special is happening in Chaffee County,” Jake Rishavy, executive director of the development corporation said in the release.
“The fact that 10 local companies, 30 mentors and six local investors each got on board with this effort in less than one year speaks volumes about the caliber and commitment of our business community.”
The Ascent accelerator program is a two-month business growth program that leverages a network of business mentors with expertise in establishing and growing a business in rural communities. It also taps local investors to support job creation at local companies as a strategy to achieve a diversified, resilient local economy and year-round job opportunities for locals.
The local investor group, called ArkAngels, is a vital part of the overall strategy, Rishavy said.
“In Chaffee County, many successful business people that were born here and many others who have chosen this as a place to live and invest collectively want to see this place thrive,” he said. “When presented with the opportunity, these individuals stepped up. Their willingness to support local businesses with not just investment, but also their hard-earned expertise and wisdom, is impressive.”
The ArkAngels investor group, which meets monthly and invests either collectively or individually, has made its first two investments locally this summer. The group of six investors is actively seeking to grow the group to 20 accredited investor members and encourages interested investors (and companies seeking to pitch for investment) to email info@chaffeecountyedc.com for more information.
To learn more about the Ascent accelerator, mentor network and events, visit www.drivenbynature.co.
