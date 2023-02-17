Those who have clothing in need of repair but who have no sewing skills are invited to take advantage of Mend-It Mondays, from 1-3 p.m. Monday in the Salida United Methodist Church basement, 228 E. Fourth St.
According to a press release, experienced sewers will be there “with all the right equipment and skills to get your clothing back into shape and save it from the landfill.”
All clothing must be clean; sewers will not work on leather or zippers.
Mend-It Monday, which is offered the third Monday of each month, is not intended to serve as a free alteration service, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.