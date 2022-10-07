Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced it will accept applications until Oct. 31 for its 2023 winter distribution of community grants.
Club funds awarded as donations must be used exclusively for financial support of charitable, educational and humanitarian projects/events held by nonprofit organizations that meet Salida Sunrise Rotary’s eligibility criteria in the categories of youth, education and vocation projects; community service programs; and environmental programs, a press release stated.
To learn more about grant requirements, visit salidasunriserotary.org and click on Community Grants, where the donation policies and application can be found. All grant requests must be submitted online using this form.
In addition, all community grant applications require a sponsor who is a member of Salida Sunrise Rotary. The sponsor will meet with the applicant to discuss the project and work with the organization if their project is selected for funding.
Completed applications require a sponsor signature and must be received before 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Interested organizations may contact Randy Herrick-Stare at herrickstare@gmail.com for more information or for help finding a sponsor.
