Ark-Valley Humane Society announced its seventh annual Feline & Fido Photo Contest & Calendar will take place from Monday through Oct. 30.
“This year the photo contest is taking place in the fall. It is the perfect time to get your 2023 calendar that is filled with adorable pet photos,” AVHS Outreach Manager Emy Luebbering said in a press release.
Anyone can enter their photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs. A donation of $5 per photo submission is requested. Once a person has entered their pet’s photo, they can share the contest with friends and family, seeking votes for their pet’s photo. Votes are a $1 donation per vote with a $5 minimum.
The contestant with the most votes will have their photo appear on AVHS’ 2023 calendar. Each of the top 12 photos with the most votes will be featured across one month of the year. All photos submitted will be featured in smaller photos in the calendar.
For questions about the photo contest, contact Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org.
