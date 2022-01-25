As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project, the South Platte Ranger District will conduct pile burns on National Forest System lands in Douglas, Jefferson and Park counties, beginning this month and continuing through spring, conditions permitting.
A press release listed the names and locations of the pile burns as:
Hatch – in Douglas County east of County Road 67 along the South Platte River corridor.
Long Scraggy, Night Hawk, Osprey and Ouzel – in Jefferson County west of County Road 67 along the South Platte River corridor.
Spring Creek, Colorado Trail, Dell and Raleigh Peak – in Jefferson County south of Buffalo Creek along Highway 126 and Forest Service Road 550.
Payne Gulch and AG Ranch – in Park County along U.S. 285 near Bailey and Shawnee.
Harris Park – in Park County at the end of County Road 43 near Harris Park.
Pile burning will occur only when weather and fuel conditions meet certain parameters and when smoke impacts can be managed. Burning may continue for several days depending on how many piles are burned. Fire personnel will monitor the burns until fires are completely out.
Once burning begins, the public can expect to see smoke from Sprucewood, Buffalo Creek, Bailey, Conifer, Evergreen, Pine Junction and the Denver metropolitan area. Smoke may also linger over the burn areas for a few days following.
