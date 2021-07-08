Chaffee County Public Health will host free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Salida and Buena Vista Wedesday through Saturday.
No appointment is necessary. Each clinic has a different location and offers unique prizes.
From 10-11 a.m. Wednesday a clinic will be at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Participants can enter to win one of 20 $50 Walmart gift cards.
Another clinic will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St. Participants will have a chance to win one of three $100 Amicas Pizza gift cards, donated by High Country Bank.
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, the state’s mobile vaccine bus will be at Buena Vista High School’s front parking lot, 559 S. Railroad St.
From noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the bus will be at Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave. The bus clinics will offer Colorado Parks and Wildlife gift card prizes.
All COVID-19 vaccines are free and no identification or insurance information is needed.
Johnson & Johnson (for ages 18 and older) and Pfizer (for 12 and older) vaccines will be available at all clinics.
“We strive to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to everyone,” Cassondra Franco, Chaffee County Public Health nurse said in a press release. “If these dates and times do not work for you, call the CCPH office at 719-539-4510 so we may assist you in finding a vaccine appointment.”
For more information on the state’s mobile vaccine bus, visit https://www.mobilevax.us.
