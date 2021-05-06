Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
May 7
1 p.m. – Salida Musuem, 406½ U.S. 50 reopens to the public for the season. Museum hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
8-8:30 a.m. Veterans only hours for the Leadville Lake County Virtual Job Fair. Job seekers are asked to register for the event with Connecting Colorado. Participants can create an online account at https://www.connectingcolorado.com/. Employers may register and set up their virtual booths at Leadville Lake County 2021 Virtual Job Fair at premiervirtual.com. For more information, call 719-293-2316.
8:30-10:30 a.m. General public hours for the Leadville Lake County Virtual Job Fair. Job seekers are asked to register for the event with Connecting Colorado. Participants can create an online account at https://www.connectingcolorado.com/. Employers may register and set up their virtual booths at Leadville Lake County 2021 Virtual Job Fair at premiervirtual.com. For more information, call 719-293-2316.
May 8
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salida Spring Market at The Triangle Oasis Farm, 8875 CR 150. Featured items include Mother’s Day offerings like gifts, baked goods and fresh flowers. https://www.facebook.com/thetriangleoasis.
May 15
8:30 a.m. Arkansas River Cleanup-Greenup Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area State Park volunteers will clean trash and debris from the banks of the Arkansas River between Cañon City and Leadville. To create a volunteer profile and log hours for this opportunity, visit the CPW CUGU Volunteer site at https://goo.gl/dHU9oy. For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289, email ahra@state.co.us, or visit 307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida.
2 p.m. Volunteer picnic for Arkansas River Cleanup-Greenup crew at Vandaveer Ranch. Prizes will be awarded for Largest Piece of Trash, Strangest Piece of Trash, Most Upcycle-Worthy Piece of Trash and People’s Choice. Participants can submit photos of their entries to ahra@state.co.us.
May 21
5-8 p.m. Digital Photography Basics at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut, 505 W. Fifth St. Leadville. Cost for the workshop is $25. To register at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486. Call Judy Green directly at 719-427-7892 with questions.
May 22
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salida Spring Market at The Triangle Oasis Farm, 8875 CR 150. Featured items include produce, potted flowers, baked goods, CBD, jams, pickled items, tinctures, crafts, apparel and textiles. https://www.facebook.com/thetriangleoasis.
May 28
5-8 p.m. Cellphone Photography at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut, 505 W. Fifth St. Leadville. Cost for the workshop is $25. To register at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486. Call Judy Green directly at 719-427-7892 with questions.
