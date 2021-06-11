Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 is holding its annual Flag Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. June 14 at the lodge at 148 E. Second St. to honor Old Glory.
Boy Scout Troop 60 and Cub Scout Pack 60 are helping with the event which is open to the public. A free dinner will follow.
Allegiance to the flag has been a requirement of every Elks member since 1907.
In 1911 the Grand Lodge of the Elks adopted mandatory observance of the flag by every lodge on June 14.
President Woodrow Wilson was prompted by the Elks to recognize the order’s observance of Flag Day but it was not until 1949 that President Harry S. Truman, himself an Elks member, made the proclamation that June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
