Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida, the three municipalities of Chaffee County, are holding a 2020 Census competition from Sunday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 31.
“As a result of this competition, we are hoping to see a jump in self-responses. Currently, our county has a 55.5 percent self-response rate. Self-responses are ideal, as they save the U.S. Census Bureau’s time and in turn save taxpayer dollars,” said Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration.
Households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census are challenged to respond online at my2020census.gov during the time frame of the competition. Participants will need to digitally capture or print the confirmation page that appears once the form has been officially submitted.
The town that achieves the largest increase in its self-response rate to the census within the set time frame will be awarded three $100 gift cards to local grocery stores. The town administrator will then have a drawing from the submitted names/confirmation pages of those who reside in the winning town.
Screenshots of the confirmation page along with the individual’s name, phone number and email address should be emailed to census@chaffeecounty.org. Printed confirmation pages with the individual’s name, phone number and email address written on the printout should be dropped off at the winning town hall/city office.
The due date for submission of the confirmation page is by 5 p.m. Sept. 1. The winning town along with the individual winners of the gift cards will be determined and announced no later than Sept. 7.
Phone submissions will not be accepted, as the U.S. Census Bureau does not issue confirmation numbers over the phone. Submissions by mail are also not an option, as paper forms take time to process and would most likely not alter the percentages in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.