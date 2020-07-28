Colorado LEAP will accept applications through Friday as the annual benefit program begins to wind down the 2019-20 funding period.
LEAP is normally available November 1 to April 30. This year the application deadline was extended because of the increased need created by COVID-19.
This year more than 106,000 applications were submitted for approval. More than 75,000 households received help with an average benefit of $671.
This is the first-year phone applications were used extensively, with an excess of 7,000 telephonic applications processed.
Increased community outreach and promotion of the program resulted in an increase in application submissions of 12 percent.
“These benefits are often the difference between buying groceries and needed prescriptions or having your heat bill go unpaid,” Kullen said. “We partner with other organizations to assist with additional emergencies like repairs and replacement.”
LEAP provides one-time heating assistance to individuals, families and older adults to help cover the cost of utility bills. Residents with an annual income up to 60 percent of the State Median Income and an individual household monthly income not exceeding $2,371/month or $4,561/month for a family of four may be eligible for benefits.
Applicants must also pay home heating costs to a landlord or utility company, meet the gross income limits, be residents of Colorado and contain at least one United States citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S.
Applications are available through the end of July at Colorado PEAK or at Colorado LEAP. The website provides details about the application process and eligibility information.
For more information, call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).
