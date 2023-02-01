The Salida High School basketball teams tore through the James Irwin Jaguars Wednesday night in Colorado Springs. The girls team won 68-3 while the boys won 97-25. Senior Chase Diesslin set a new school record, putting up 55 points during the game. See The Mountain Mail on Friday for the whole story.
Spartans, Lady Spartans cage James Irwin Jaguars
