Park County Creative Alliance’s Arty Car took first place as best vehicle in the parade during the recent Burro Days celebration. The prize was a trophy and $100.
In 2019, Ann Lukacs, PCCA president, and board member Linda Balough attended a Colorado Creative Industries conference in Salida where several “Arty Cars” from around the state were displayed. Sometime later, at one of their monthly Coffee Chats, Lukacs brought up the idea that it would be great if PCCA could get an Arty Car of their own.
Everyone agreed, and Karleen Dyc of Wave Electric in Fairplay offered to donate a car, and the idea and the car became a reality.
To make it representative of all of Park County, it was decided to section the car to represent different communities around the county. It didn’t take long for PCCA artists from all around the county to begin working on it. All materials used to add bling to the car have been donated by a variety of artists and community members.
The car has been driven around the county so people could see progress of the work and to be a symbol of PCCA’s efforts to represent all creative people from around the county.
Gail Smith, PCCA board member and artist, is in charge of scheduling and maintaining the car. She expressed her gratitude to PCCA board member Mike Bansek and his son Blake for walking with the Arty Car in the parade and handing out candy and Art Adventuring Maps. “Everyone loved the car, so it is no surprise we won,” she said.
It has been on display at the previous Burro Days in Fairplay, attended the South Park Rail Society’s Railroad Day in Como, attended the annual art sale of the Park County Artists Guild in Platte Canyon and has appeared in Saturday night drives in Fairplay.
This year, the car, featuring a patriotic theme, was in the Fourth of July Parade in Fairplay. The car was also on display at the start of the painting of the Jefferson mural and made an appearance at the Festival in the Clouds event in Alma.
Other planned appearances are at a Coffee Chat Aug. 5 at the Shaggy Sheep in Grant and at the upcoming History Inspiring Art Friends and Family Day co-hosted by the PCCA and Rocky Mountain Land Library Saturday at the Buffalo Peaks Ranch in Garo.
For more information about the Arty Car and upcoming events, visit www.parkcreates.org.
