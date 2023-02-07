Aaron James McCorkindale, 24, died unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born Feb. 10, 1998, in Salida to Jim and Terry McCorkindale.
His family said he was a sensitive, adventurous soul who never knew a stranger. He loved to make people laugh and always had a joke to tell. His smile could light up a room.
They said he had a heart of gold and was always full of love and forgiveness; he was talented and knew how to live life to the fullest. He loved with all his heart and was very protective of his friends and family.
He was always seeking adventures. One family member said, “Aaron lived his life with his hair on fire.”
Mr. McCorkindale participated in 4-H, where he learned skills such as dog obedience, cake decorating, baking, leather crafting and braiding, shooting and archery. He was a skilled archer and baker and won grand champion in the state fair for his apple pie.
He was a musician and could play many instruments, including trumpet, guitar, alto saxophone and many others. His sister remembers that he once asked to play her alto saxophone and within an hour was able to play it well and went downtown in Salida to play “Careless Whisper.”
He also worked on learning how to play his family’s favorite songs on his guitar, including teaching himself how to play the guitar instrumental “Classical Gas.”
Mr. McCorkindale was a talented actor who participated in drama throughout middle school and high school and once dreamed of becoming an actor, and he brought his fencing training into one of his performances.
His family said he was a fast learner who taught himself a variety of skills, including contact and fire juggling, unicycle, parkour, mechanics, gold panning and blacksmithing.
He learned to contact juggle to portray the character Jareth from the movie “Labyrinth” at Comic Con.
He made a variety of gifts for friends and family members from blacksmithing.
Mr. McCorkindale participated in tae kwon do and Boy Scouts throughout his school years. In tae kwon do he earned a purple belt and was planning on continuing to get his black belt. He was known for his flying side kick.
He graduated from Horizons Exploratory Academy in 2017, where he gained a deeper appreciation for the outdoors and became an avid hiker, camper and cave explorer.
He loved skiing. Going up to the mountain was one of his favorite things to do, and he planned to work at Monarch Mountain for the 2022-2023 ski season.
He enjoyed river rafting, kayaking and riding his motorcycle.
His family said he dreamed of becoming a pilot, and he loved being in the air and the sense of freedom it gave him. He was planning on going to aviation school to become a commercial pilot.
Having nearly lost him to numerous intussusceptions as an infant and then almost losing him again to Stevens Johnson Syndrome at 10 years old, his family said they admired his courage as he silently dealt with the lifelong aftereffects of Stevens Johnson Syndrome, and they will always be grateful for the time they had with him.
Survivors include his parents; sisters, Shaunalee McCorkindale (Terry Gardunio) and Jayme (Scott) Jefferson; nieces, Senecka and Skylar; many aunts and uncles; and his dog, Figaro, and cat, Turbo.
A celebration of his life is planned for May 20, 2023, and details will follow later.
The family asks friends to write down their memories of him so a remembrance book can be made for his nieces and family.
A memorial account has been set up at High Country Bank, or donations can be made to the Stevens Johnson Foundation.
