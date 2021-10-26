Ray Perschbacher, 91, dies at home

Longtime Salidan Ray Perschbacher, 91, died Saturday afternoon at home.
His roots went deep in Chaffee County, beginning with his grandfather Joe Perschbacher, who worked as a machinist helper and engine watchman for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad in 1903.
Ray grew up in Buena Vista and was an avid railroad historian. He began working for New York Life Insurance in 1954 and retired in about 1980. He and his wife, Gwen, moved to Salida in 1955, where they raised their family. Gwen preceded him in death on Nov. 29, 2020.
A joint memorial service for Ray and Gwen Perschbacher is being planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.