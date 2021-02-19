A Netflix original documentary from 2016, “13th” explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States.
A community-wide discussion of the film, conducted via Zoom, will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
For more information on the Community Movie program, or to join the discussion, visit gopfca.com/movies.
The Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted in 1865, reads “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.”
The progression from that second qualifying clause to the brutal reality of mass criminalization and the bloated American prison industry is portrayed in “13th” with “bracing lucidity.”
Via a mixture of archival footage and testimony from an array of activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men, filmmaker Ava DuVernay contends that slavery has been perpetuated since the end of the American Civil War.
She examines the prison-industrial complex and an emerging detention-industrial complex, bringing to light how much money is being made by corporations from these mass incarcerations.
The film has garnered acclaim from a number of film critics, as well as being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards.
“13th” won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Last June, it experienced a surge in viewership of an astounding 4,665 percent during the George Floyd protests.
