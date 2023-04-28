Santa Rios, a tribute band to the rock band Santana, will debut in Buena Vista on Cinco de Mayo at the Lariat.
Lead vocalist Trevor “Bones” Davis, who has been a near-lifelong Santana fan, said the group of eight musicians has been working on this project for the past eight months.
“There’s so much of a talent pool in this area of great musicians that I’ve worked with we were just able to make the dream come true,” he said.
Davis said he first saw Santana when he was 12 years old. “I was totally jazzed. I thought a band with three drums was just amazing. It was my pipe dream to play with Santana,” he said.
Now, Davis said he hopes to transfer Santana’s music to a diverse audience who maybe hasn’t been exposed to Santana as much.
Some unique instruments the band uses are timbales and congas, Cuban drums; cowbells; and a Hammond organ.
The Santa Rios band members are: Davis as lead vocalist and on timbales; George Mossman on congas and vocals; Aaron Handrich on piano, organ and vocals; Doug “Dig” Glenn on the drumset, timbales and vocals; Eric Tauer on bass; and Toby “Guitarlos” Dunn on guitar and vocals. “He’s our Carlos Santana,” Davis said of Dunn.
For shows after May 5, all gigs will have a horns section, with Kerry Webb on trumpet and vocals and Mont Brown on saxophone.
For now, Davis said Santa Rios is only doing select venues. “It’s kind of a special act. We’re not looking to gig a whole bunch,” he said.
The band will also perform in Salida on July 4 and for Twin Fest at Independent Whitewater on Aug. 25. “I’m really looking forward to playing in the park under the fireworks,” Davis said of their Fourth of July gig.
Santa Rios will be playing songs that span the 50-plus years of Carlos Santana’s musical career. Some of Santana’s period hits include “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” and the instrumental “Samba Pa Ti.” While Santa Rios will be playing all of the classics, they will also be digging deep into Santana’s catalog, Davis said.
His favorite Santana song, he said, is “Gitano,” an obscure song from the “Amigos” album. It is a traditional-sounding Afro-Cuban song, Davis said, and has been extremely challenging to recreate.
“This is very complicated music, and we’re taking on some of their hardest stuff,” he said.
Davis said he looks forward to each rehearsal he has with the band. “It’s cool to see everyone rise to the occasion.”
