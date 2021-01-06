After an extended holiday closure due to COVID-19 quarantining, Saguache County offices and courthouse will reopen today.
There will be limits on the number of people allowed in the building.
Masks are required for both county and court offices. Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are recommended.
All jury trials in the 12th Judicial District are suspended until March 1, per district wide order of 12th Judicial District Chief Judge Michael Gonzales.
