Family and friends of Keith Valerio, 57, Salida, have established a GoFundMe account for the lifelong Salida resident who is awaiting a kidney and liver transplant.
A 1984 graduate of Salida High School, Valerio has been active in youth sports, helped with the Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner and other community events.
Until recently he was a case manager at the Department of Corrections at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility but had to take early retirement in 2020 because of diabetes and the need for the transplant.
Insurance will pay for some of his care, but he needs help with the cost of renting in Denver and the copay for medications as well as having to stay in Denver for one to two months after the transplant and travel there every month for the following year for checkups.
He is currently on top of the list for the transplant, which will be done at University of Colorado Health, and must move to Denver to be there when organs become available.
Those who would like to help can go to https://www.gofundme.com/ and enter Keith Valerio’s name.
“We’re also asking people to post the information about Keith on their Facebook page to get the word out,” said his sister, Lu Valerio.
For more information call her at 719-221-2855.
