Starting March 5, those 60 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the update at a press conference Friday.
In the next phase of vaccinations, 1B.3, those eligible include:
• Coloradans age 60 and older
• Agricultural workers
• Grocery Workers
• Coloradans between the ages of 16 and 59 with two or more comorbidities.
The comorbidities that will be taking into consideration are:
• Cancer – currently receiving treatment or treated within the last month
• Chronic kidney disease
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
• Diabetes Mellitus
• Down Syndrome
• Specific heart conditions: heart failure, cardiomyopethies or coronary artery disease and severe valvular/congenital heart disease.
• Obesity (body mass index or 30 kilograms/m2)
• Sickle cell disease
• Solid organ transplant
Individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home.
• People with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask.
Polis said vaccine prioritization is based on how many vaccines the state is getting.
Scott Bookman, director of the Unified Central Command Vaccine Joint Task Force said the estimate is this phase will include about 958,508 people.
A further division of phase 1B will include groups previously part of 1B.3 as group 1B.4, which is expected to be eligible for vaccinations as early as March 21.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom announced those in the current 1B.3 group may now register for any upcoming Chaffee County Public Health vaccination clinic at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.