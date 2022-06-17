S&R South receives $5,000 donation from Ride the Rockies

Chaffee County Search and Rescue South received a $5,000 donation from Ride the Rockies Tuesday during a party for the cyclists in Riverside Park.
As part of the mission of Ride the Rockies, the organization gives back to the communities the cyclists visit by donating $5,000 to a local nonprofit, and Chaffee County Search and Rescue South was selected as the Salida nonprofit, according to a press release.
Evan Paul, vice president of Search and Rescue South, and team members served as course marshals for Ride the Rockies to ensure safety for cyclists and motorists.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South is a 100 percent unpaid volunteer organization serving the southern portion of Chaffee County, and its members assist people who are lost or hurt in the backcountry.
To donate, visit https://www.chaffeesarsouth.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.