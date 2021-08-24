Will Devine will present “The Neuroscience of Juggling: Juggle Therapy,” an “innovaTED” talk and juggling workshop, at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida.
Devine will explain how juggling and other object manipulations positively influence brain structure and function, decrease the effects of PTSD, bring you up when you’re down and make your nervous system work better, a promotional flyer stated.
Following the presentation the audience may participate in a juggling workshop.
Devine said the event will help him and his son Daniel kick off their nonprofit organization called The Juggling Project, whose mission is to improve social/emotional wellness in kids, especially those from disempowering upbringings, through group juggling with neurolinguistic infusions and other object manipulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.