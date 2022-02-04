The next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science online program will feature the BBC video “Darwin’s Struggle: The Evolution of the Origin of Species” at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The video, which recounts the research and thinking that ensued after Darwin’s famous trip to the Galapagos, honors International Darwin Day, Feb. 12.
Twenty years elapsed between Darwin’s first thoughts about natural selection and publishing of his seminal work, “The Origin of Species.” Those years were filled with family tragedy, soul searching, conflict with the church and hostility from other scientists, a press release stated.
The program can be accessed on the Central Colorado Humanists website, centralcoloradohumanists.org.
