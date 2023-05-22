Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, hot vegetable, Italian vegetable salad and chilled pears.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, hot vegetable and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots with ranch dressing, apple crisps and chips.
Monday: No school.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chef’s choice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chef’s choice and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: No school.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, hot vegetable, Italian vegetable salad and chilled pears.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, hot vegetable and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots with ranch dressing, apple crisps and chips.
Monday: No school.
