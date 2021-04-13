Salida Soup No. 65 is set for 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature Just Adventure Art, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, and Jay Lobeck and play “Humachina.”
Each presenter will submit a 5 minute video pitch that will be shared at www.salidasoup.org.
Viewers can watch the presentations and cast votes via their $5, or more, secure Donorbox donation on the website.
This event is sponsored by the Partnership for Community Action which creates tools to assist and strengthen the community’s shared voice and offers opportunities to work and play together.
