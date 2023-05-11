The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office announced it terminated Stage 1 fire restrictions at 11:21 a.m. Thursday due to excellent moisture in the past 24 hours and after conferring with local fire experts.
A press release reminded residents that if they anticipate large-scale burning – ditches, slash piles, etc. – to call the communications center the day of the burn for permission. The number is 719-539-2596.
The county allows a limited number of burns each day, and all burns must be extinguished by noon. It is a good idea to have adequate water and equipment to extinguish any fire that gets out of control.
“Also please remember that although we have received good moisture as of late, always take caution when burning in any type of activity and always be aware of winds as they normally increase in the afternoon hours,” the release stated.
Chaffee County residents are also reminded to register phones with the Everbridge emergency notification system. To do so, go Chaffeesheriff.org and click the Everbridge link.
