Kids decorate sugar skulls

Camilla DePetro, 7, puts the finishing touches on the sugar skull she decorated Thursday at Salida Boys & Girls Club to honor her dog Penny. Sugar skulls are part of the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which takes place two days after Halloween.
