Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday the county adopted an amended local Public Health Order effective through Aug. 31, which updates the amendment issued April 16.
The local-level changes are due to the significant reductions in the state-level dial framework that occurred April 15.
Under the current Chaffee County Public Health Order:
• The Mask mandate remains in place: masks must be worn in indoor public spaces, regardless of how many persons are present, except for specifically exempted persons in certain settings. This is in alignment with the state-wide mask mandate that is still in effect.
• Indoor events’ participants numbers are capped based on a 6 foot social-distancing requirement, calculated using the state’s social distancing calculator at https://covid19.colorado.gov/distancing-calculator. Capacity limits do not include necessary event staff.
• Outdoor events are capped at 2,000 participants or attendees. Capacity limits do not include necessary event staff.
• Any event planner, whether local or from out-of-area, must include details on their COVID-19 mitigation plan within the health and safety plan for their special event application submitted to the county.
• Schools and school-related activities will continue to follow the guidance issued by the state for school operations. Non-school related group sports and activities are required to follow the general event requirements.
• Unvaccinated people travelling are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before and after travel, and to self-quarantine per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Chaffee County Public Health will continue to monitor county metrics and may adjust restrictions at any time based on metrics including vaccination rates and hospital capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.