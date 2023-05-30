The Salida High School classes of 1963 and 1964 will hold a joint 60-year reunion event from 6:30-9 p.m. June 9 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave.

Both classes invite friends from other SHS classes to join them and reminisce.

