The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a Drinks and Dialogue discussion March 15 on the topic of “COVID: Are We Really Done? What Comes Next? What Did We Learn?”
Open to the public, the event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 N. U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
Featured speakers are public health expert Dr. Eric Toner, senior scholar and scientist at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health.
In addition to discussing the current state of the pandemic, Toner and Carlstrom will explore what we have learned from our handling of the pandemic and concerns for future pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks, a press release stated.
For more information visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.