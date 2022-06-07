Truths, myths and solutions to global warming will be the topic of the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science presentation at 10 a.m. June 12 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The program will feature Dr. John Harte, distinguished professor of the Graduate School of the University of California-Berkley, discussing “Global Warming: Why the Problem Is Worse than You Thought … and the Solution Is Simpler.”
Harte will summarize major findings from a 30-year climate research project at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, analyze major myths and discuss approaches to preventing catastrophic warming, along with their feasibility, a press release stated.
The free talk is open to the public.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Masks will be required at the door. Socializing will take place outside before and after the program.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists’ website shortly after June 12.
