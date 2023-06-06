The Chaffee County Patriots will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
According to a press release, in keeping with the group’s goal to organize and establish in-person meetings for those who are willing to educate, equip and mobilize the community on issues affecting faith, family and our constitutional freedoms, the meeting will have a presentation by Joe Oltmann, system architecture expert, and David Clements, former law professor and prosecutor. The Greater Magistrates Tour will discuss restoring trust in elections.
Attendees are encouraged to bring “distressed flags” to the town hall, which will be collected for the Fall Flag Retirement Ceremony.
Tickets will be available to purchase for a 1940s-themed dance on the July 14, presented by the Chaffee County Patriots.
Flag waving will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the corner of Main Street and U.S. 24.
The Patriots said their vision is to bring unity to the citizens of Chaffee County by identifying “common ground” on which to build trust and identify goals that we can work together on and develop relationships with organizations and influencers that will advance issues affecting faith, family and our constitutional freedoms.
For more information, contact the president of Chaffee County Patriots at chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com or visit chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org.
