The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Billie Love Chapter 2286, will host its annual picnic at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Buena Vista River Park’s large pavilion on East Main Street.
Hamburgers and bratwurst will be provided by the chapter and attendees are asked to take a side dish or dessert to share, a press release stated.
A short business meeting will follow lunch. Quarterly donations for Alzheimer’s research will be collected.
Guests are welcome.
For more information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or Chapter President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.