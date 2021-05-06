Chaffe’s Got Heart recognizes Ark-Valley Humane Society

Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee recognized Amber van Leuken, Executive Director for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
“Prior to COVID-19 we were shelter based,” van Leuken said. “Before the stay-at-home order, the majority of animals came into our shelters and stayed there until they were adopted or reclaimed by their owners.”
Once stay-at-home came into effect, the shelter shifted to a foster-based model of care which is not the standard of care the majority of animals in the shelter’s care.
Ark-Valley also shifted to virtual services.
“We first scrambled to get all our forms and service information available through our website and made it possible for people to pay through our website for our services,” van Leuken said.
The shelter provides counseling and other types of support by phone or video call, allowing the shelter to focus on services by appointment. However, the shelter is still available by appointment.
“We really felt that was a positive shift for the animals because the animals are going to be much happier in a foster home rather than a kennel which is a silver lining and we are able to give more focused one-on-one individual care for our client.
Another shift in Ark-Valley’s way of doing business last year was to look at what the community needed from and how that might have changed due to COVID-19.
“We created a pet food pantry which is available free to Chaffee county residents that are in need,” she said. “We also provide hundreds of pounds of food to the Salida community center that gets distributed monthly for dogs and cats through the food drive.”
She said the mission of Ark-Valley Humane Society is to ensure the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.
“Operating an animal shelter is just one of the things we do. The stay-at-home order affected pet owners in a number of ways. We shifted our focus on improving ways to reach at-risk pets and keep them in homes rather than see them end up at the shelter. Such as expanded behavior, spay and neuter, and boarding support for community pets and established community pet emergency funds.”
She said she saw examples of the idea that Chaffee’s Got Heart.
“The most striking examples was our call to action to empty the shelter of animals. When the stay-at-home order went into effect, we knew that the safest option for our staff and the community would be to empty the shelter and have our staff work from home as much as possible,” she said.
An unprecedented number of people stepped up and adopted or fostered the animals in Ark-Valley’s care, she said.
“It was incredible to see over a five day period the entire shelter empty out, there wasn’t a single animal in any of the kennels,” van Leuken said.
“While a shelter building will always be needed to receive stray animals, the future of animal welfare is about doing whatever we can to support the human-animal bond.”
The focus is no longer on animal sheltering but it is about continuing to adapt shelter programs and services that keep animals in loving homes.
“It’s about improving the lives of pets who are in need of our community regardless of whether those animals are homeless or those animals are in need of other support services,” she said.
