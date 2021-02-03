Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in December to 8.4 percent, according to a survey of households.
The national unemployment rate, meanwhile, was unchanged from November at 6.7 percent.
Chaffee County is at 6.9 percent unemployment.
Colorado’s labor force grew by 42,400 in December to 3,212,600. The labor force participation rate increased by eight-tenths of a percentage point to 69.0 percent.
The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force reached its highest level since February, when it was 69.4 percent.
The number of individuals employed in Colorado decreased by 24,400 in December to 2,943,400, which represents 63.3 percent of the state’s 16-plus population.
Colorado’s employment-to-population ratio is relatively flat since September.
The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in December were: Pueblo (11.3 percent), Huerfano (11.0 percent), Gilpin (10.6 percent), Costilla (10.1 percent) and Clear Creek (9.6 percent). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s December unadjusted rate of 8.2 percent.
Nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado declined by 20,300 from November to December for a total of 2,662,600 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments.
Private sector payroll jobs decreased by 20,600, while government added 300 jobs.
With December job losses, Colorado has gained back 191,500 of the 342,300 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 55.9 percent, which marginally exceeds the U.S. rate of 55.6 percent.
Private industry sectors with significant job gains in December were: trade, transportation and utilities (about 10,200), professional and business services (about 5,100), education and health services (about 1,100), and construction (about 1,000).
Significant over the month private sector job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality (about 36,100).
All Colorado estimates from the establishment and household surveys, including greater geographic detail, are available at: http://www.colmigateway.com.
Estimates for all states and the nation are available at: http://www.bls.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.