Salida is continuing to lose its urban tree canopy and the Salida Tree Board is looking for home owners interested in adopting a young street tree.
Large shade trees are succumbing to drought, disease, old age, storm damage and neglect, as well as, infrastructure replacement projects that require their removal, particularly in the city right-of-ways.
The city is losing the environmental benefit of trees.
Besides creating shade and beauty for our city, trees moderate the climate and reduce energy costs, improve air quality by absorbing pollutants and giving off oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide to moderate climate change, and provide food and homes to birds.
A street tree in front of a home also adds significantly to the home’s value. Planting and caring for a tree is a great way to offset homeowner’s carbon foot-print.
The tree board will plant a tree in the city right-of-way in front of the adopter’s home, and in return the homeowner must agree to water the tree.
The new tree will need to be watered several times a week when first planted, then weekly in the summer and monthly in the winter for the first three to five years.
The Tree Board will determine the suitability of the proposed planting site and in consultation with the homeowner will select an appropriate species.
The city no longer permits large shade tree species in the right-of-ways, and the Tree Board suggests homeowners plant those in their front or back yards and urges homeowners to plant these in the irrigated parts of front or backyards.
The adopted trees will be smaller flowering species or medium-sized shade tree species that will not create a problem with sidewalks as has happened with large Siberian elms and silver maples previously planted in city right-of-ways.
Tree adoption applications are available at Salida Regional Library and at Salida City Hall. Applications may also be downloaded from cityofsalida.com (go to Boards and Commissions).
Successful applicants are asked to contribute $50 toward the cost to plant and purchase the new tree. That contribution will be used to purchase and plant more trees. For more information, call the Tree Board at 539-9195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.