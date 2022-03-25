Chaffee County Writers Exchange will sponsor a writing workshop on short stories from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28 on Zoom.
The virtual workshop is free and open to the public.
Award-winning author Laurel McHargue will highlight the elements of a satisfying short story and include prompts to help writers start spinning their own tales, a press release stated.
McHargue, a West Point graduate and author of 12 books, was raised near Boston but moved first to Leadville, then to Salida. She writes about life, real and imagined, and hosts the podcast “Alligator Preserves.”
Advance registration is required. Email laurel.mchargue@gmail.com to get the Zoom link to the workshop.
For more information about Chaffee County Writers Exchange, visit www.ccwritersexchange.org.
