The “We Are Chaffee” initiative will present an online Zoom storytelling event named “We Are Chaffee, Stories of Impact” at 6 p.m. today.
The event is a series of video shorts that highlight the positive impacts of local nonprofit and community organizations.
The event is free.
The first 100 people who register for the event will receive a gift certificate at a local restaurant to pick up a dinner in Buena Vista or Salida, or can elect to donate the value of the dinner to the Caring and Sharing/Community Resource Center, Chaffee Cares or to Janes Place.
Log on to www.wearechaffee.org for more information and to register.
Registrants will be sent an email confirmation of the designated donation or a gift certificate to a local restaurant and information on how to watch the storytelling event online.
