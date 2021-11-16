Charlotte Lynne Baker, 55, of Salida was found dead Nov. 1, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 15, 1966, in Salida to Donna L. Hazelhurst Baker and Charles E. Baker.
She graduated from Salida High School and went on to study early childhood development.
She worked at Salida Early Head Start and later at Salida Walmart.
Friends and family said she was always a dedicated employee and put her “all” into everything she did.
They said, more than anything in the world, she held her family and friends close to her heart.
She especially loved get-togethers and holidays.
They said she always lit up the room with positive energy and was dedicated to making things special and memorable for everyone, and those moments will never be the same without her, but she left many memories and traditions that can be carried on and cherished forever.
Above any other hobby or interest, she loved sports.
Ms. Baker was a huge football fan from a young age after repeatedly watching the Denver Broncos with her parents and brother while growing up.
Her love for sports only grew over time.
She found her biggest passion around 1995 when the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was established. She almost never missed a game on TV and knew every player by name and number.
Over the years, she attended many Avalanche home games, but her biggest dream came true when she finally met the team in 2019.
She passed that love down to her grandson, Teryn, who attended many of those events with her and her beloved group of “hockey buddies.”
Friends and family said she will be dearly missed and left an imprint in all of their hearts.
Ms. Baker was proceeded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children, Nichole Cabay (Everett) and Austin Cabay; grandchild, Teryn Lewey; brother, Daryl Baker; and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will hold a celebration of life in the near future, the date and time to be determined.
Donations for expenses may be made on a “Go Fund Me” page for Ms. Baker or may be sent directly to 7027 CR 156C, Salida, CO 81201.
Anything donated will help her family get through this unexpected loss with less financial stress.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.