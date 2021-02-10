Atmos Energy technicians turned off natural gas meters to about 100 residences along CR 361 and north of U.S. 24 in Buena Vista Wednesday.
At about 5:14 p.m. Atmos received notification from their supplier that repairs on the transmission pipeline were complete.
Technicians are currently restoring natural gas to affected customers and Atmos asks affected customers to leave their porch lights on as an indication to technicians that they can safely work to restore gas service this evening.
Customers with questions are encouraged to call the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888.286.6700.
As always, Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone if you think you smell gas, act fast. Leave the area immediately, and from a safe distance, call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866-322-8667.
