The annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place Saturday.
A tradition since 1993, the drive this year marks its 30th anniversary of the collection of nonperishable foods by U.S. Postal Service carriers, which will be donated to a local food bank.
To make a contribution, place nonperishable food items in a bag next to your mailbox Saturday to be picked up by your letter carrier.
The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.