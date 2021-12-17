Abby Jo Groover of Salida will graduate magna cum laude today, from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
The 2019 graduate of Salida High School earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Those graduating magna cum laude must have earned a 3.8-3.9 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Groover is a member of Alpha Phi Sigma, the criminal justice honor society; the Criminal Justice Association as an inducted member; and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Groover plans to pursue a career in law enforcement.
She is the daughter of Salida educators Lorita and Dewey Groover.
