Brynelle Allyson “Bammy” Short, 58, died May 2, 2021, at her home in Salida.
She was born Nov. 7, 1962, in Monte Vista to G.G. and Gene Mills.
She was fourth child in the Mills family.
The family moved to Salida in summer 1963.
She was a 1981 graduate of Salida High School and continued her education at Colorado State University-Pueblo, studying psychology.
She married Ken Holoway in December 1987 and was able to travel with him when he was stationed in Washington, South Korea, and Arizona.
In 1988 she gave birth to her son Eric.
She and her husband went their separate ways in 1992.
She went on to raise her son as a single mom and became a “second mom” to many of his friends.
In 1992 she met and began a relationship with Doug Short.
Friends and family said she finally found the one who would be her complete partner in life.
They said she incorporated many into her family, making sure all were taken care of whether they needed a place to stay or a dollar or two. She was always trying to give the kids money.
Her first job was at Developmental Opportunities, which later became Starpoint.
She fell in love with the clientele, and friends and family said she had found her calling.
Throughout her life she tried other jobs but kept returning to her passion.
She had just gone back to work at Starpoint in mid-April.
Mrs. Short was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Beverly Linton; and a nephew, Anthony Ammons.
Survivors include her son, Eric (Jennifer) Holoway; step-grandson, Josh Holoway; sisters Barbara (Jack) Embry, and Bonnetta (Bob) Meador; nephews Scott (Vicki) Embry, Gregg (Audry) Wilkins, Kevin (Candice) Meador, Brandon Meador and Matthew Meador; niece, Sandra (Dave) Shelver; nephews’ and niece’s children; all of her son’s friends who called her Mom; and one special young woman whom she embraced into her family as a daughter, Kerri (Robert) Gurule and their daughter Chantel, who called her “Nana.”
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
