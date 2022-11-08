Independence Pass on Colo. 82 in Lake and Pitkin counties is closed for the season.
The roadway closed at approximately 7 a.m. Oct. 23 due to a winter storm, and the closure was extended into a seasonal winter closure on Friday, according to a press release.
Gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. The safety closure is necessary to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe during the winter season, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
Plowing steep switchbacks on Colo. 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months, and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard.
The alternate route to Aspen is via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Colo. 82 to Aspen.
CDOT typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.