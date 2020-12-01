The Chaffee Community Resource Center is helping homeless people and low income seniors stay warm again this winter with its Warm Coats from Warm Hearts Coat Drive.
The center is collecting lightly used and preferably clean items such as coats, hats, scarfs, boots, blankets, sleeping bags, socks and tarps for men, women and kids in all sizes and styles.
“Anything that will keep the homeless warm,” said Melodee Hickman, manager of the resource center.
She said they collect the items for the homeless and very low income seniors, but added that no questions are asked. “If they come in and ask for a coat we’ll give them one,” Hickman said.
She said they’ve been distributing about five or six jackets and blankets per day lately.
The coat drive is ongoing throughout the winter. People can simply leave donations at the Chaffee Community Resource Center, located at 220 W. Fourth St. next to Caring and Sharing. The resource center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center also accepts food donations, like canned goods and ramen.
“We’re always accepting donations,” Hickman said. “And we always need canned goods.”
Hickman also expressed gratitude to the community for its support and donations.
“It’s extremely important,” Hickman said. “It’s the only hope they have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.