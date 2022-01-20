The Central Colorado Humanists are accepting applications until March 31 for several scholarships to be awarded in spring.
The scholarships will go to high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or university full time next fall, a press release stated.
Scholarship recipients also can apply for an additional scholarship after completion of their first semester to help them meet college expenses for their second year.
Last spring the Humanists awarded six scholarships of $1,000 to high school seniors and four $1,000 scholarships to previous recipients for their second year.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on this website.
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 grade-point average or better and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on an essay, limited to 750 words, to be submitted by each applicant.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at high school awards assemblies in May.
For more information on Central Colorado Humanists, visit www.centralcoloradohumanists.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.