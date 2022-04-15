The Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors is seeking applications until May 1 to fill a vacant position on the board.
The nine-member board has three members representing unincorporated Chaffee County, two members representing Buena Vista, two members representing Salida and two members at large. The current vacancy is for an at-large seat, which is appointed by the active board, according to a press release.
The board is the governing body for the Chaffee Housing Authority, a multijurisdictional housing authority created through an intergovernmental agreement among all participating jurisdictions.
The Chaffee Housing Authority has been created with the ability to conduct all activities allowable through Colorado statute, and the board is responsible for executing the newly adopted strategic plan to focus the activities of the Chaffee Housing Authority for the first three years.
Projects include adopting community guidelines to manage deed-restricted properties, establishing tenant selection criteria for rental support programs and establishing a financial model of operation.
The board of directors meets monthly from 3-5 p.m. on the third Thursday.
Qualifications for the position include being at least 18 years old, a full-time resident of Chaffee County and having interest in and support for creating safe, stable and accessible housing for Chaffee County residents.
Desirable qualifications include experience in one or more of the following: strategic planning; housing and mixed-use development; fiscal oversight and organizational management; and marketing and communications.
Anyone interested should contact Mike Bischoff at 719-221-6383 or mikebischoff@chaffeecounty.org for an application.
Interviews will take place between May 2 and May 13.
