Chaffee County will celebrate Older Americans Month in May with the theme of “Age My Way” to emphasize that everyone is unique and there is no “right way” to age.
Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose, a press release stated.
Chaffee County Public Health suggests several common things everyone can consider to “Age My Way”:
Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.
Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer and/or civic participation opportunities.
Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies and customize supports to help you better age in place.
Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.
This year, Age Strong Chaffee will offer resources on aging in place, wellness and social opportunities.
Among the activities are free weekly “Yoga for Grown-ups” sessions in BV and Salida, as well as weekly game afternoons in both communities. Visit www.embracingagingchaffee.com for more details as well as other opportunities and events for older adults in Chaffee County.
For more information on how to get involved in making Chaffee County a better place to age in place, contact Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
