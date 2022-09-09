The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will meet for a hybrid meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
An in-person social and business session will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Salida United Methodist Church, 248 E. Fourth St. A hybrid program from noon to 1 p.m. features Dr. Carol Merovka and the League’s Health Care Task Force discussing hospital transparency, privatization of Medicare and the Chaffee County Health Report.
The public may attend in person or on Zoom via a Zoom link on the Upcoming Events page or calendar at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.